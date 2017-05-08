Canada: Trudeau congratulates Macron

May 7, 2017

Ottawa, Ontario

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the result of France’s presidential election:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to congratulate Emmanuel Macron on his election as the next President of France.

“Canada and France share a warm and historic relationship, rooted in our common history, deep cultural ties, people-to-people connections, and strong economic partnership. We also closely collaborate on important international issues as strong allies and partners with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, G7, G20 and La Francophonie.

“I look forward to working closely with President-elect Macron in the years ahead as we work together on a progressive agenda to promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. This also includes implementing the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.”

Photo: President-elect Emmanuel Macron of France.