Canada’s Trade minister appoints Invest in Canada director

Foreign investments into Canada are vital to Canada’s economic growth. More investment in Canada leads to more jobs for Canadian workers and a stronger middle class. Invest in Canada provides crucial expertise, tools and connections to companies of all sizes looking to invest and grow within Canada, making it a key player in attracting foreign investments.

On Wednesday June 26, the Honourable Jim Carr (photo), Minister of International Trade Diversification, announced the appointment of Murad Al-Katib as a director to the board of Invest in Canada. Mr. Al-Katib joins the recently appointed Shahrzad Rafati as vice-chair and Mark Cohon as a director in promoting Canada as the premier destination for foreign direct investment (FDI).

Invest in Canada brings together all levels of government to promote Canada as an investment destination and to accelerate global investment. By promoting Canada to global investors and entrepreneurs as a diverse and open place to do business, Invest in Canada is fostering a business environment characterized by creativity, stability, predictability and clarity.

The appointment of Mr. Al-Katib was made under the Government of Canada’s new approach to Governor-in-Council appointments. This approach supports open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive to reflect Canada’s diversity while supporting ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

“As the premier G20 country in which to start a business and a leader among G7 nations in economic growth, Canada will continue to invest in attracting international investment so that Canadians can continue to prosper. I have the utmost confidence that Mr. Al-Katib will make a strong addition to the board at Invest in Canada and will join Invest in Canada’s efforts to promote Canadian business values around the world,” Minister Carr said.

