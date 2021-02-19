Canada imposes sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response to coup d’état

February 18, 2021 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today (February 18) announced that in response to the coup d’état in Myanmar, Canada is imposing sanctions against 9 Myanmar military officials, under the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations.

Since seizing control, the Myanmar military and the newly established State Administrative Council have been engaged in a systemic campaign of repression through coercive legislative measures and use of force, including mass arbitrary detentions, restrictions on access to information and the right to freedom of opinion and expression, association and assembly.

Following recent measures by the United States, and in coordination with the United Kingdom, the sanctions announced today are part of a united response to send a clear message that Canada will not accept the actions of the Myanmar military and their complete disregard for the will and democratic rights of the people of Myanmar. These new actions are part of a broader diplomatic effort by Canada to find a way towards a positive change in Myanmar. We stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar, and their aspirations for a democratic future.

Since the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations came into force in December 2007, Canada has maintained sanctions against certain listed individuals and entities in order to respond to the gravity of the human rights and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, which continues to threaten peace and security in the entire region.

Today’s announcement brings the total number of individuals sanctioned by Canada to 54. A trade embargo on arms and related material, as well as on related technical and financial assistance, also remains in place.

“Canada stands with the people of Myanmar in their quest for democracy and human rights. We work alongside our international partners who call for the restoration of the democratically-elected government, and we echo their calls for the Myanmar military to release those who have been unjustly detained in the military takeover. Canada will always be an advocate for democracy and human rights around the world.”

Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs