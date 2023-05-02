Canada: BBPA Harry Jerome Award winners

Congratulations to all the remarkable changemakers who were recognized at the

41st annual BBPA Harry Jerome Awards. We are honored to celebrate the excellence and hard work of some of Canada’s most inspiring Black leaders.

Frantz Saintellemy C.M. Colleen Ward Agunbiade Seun Richards. MBA Andria Case Spider Jones, Rosemarie Powell, Agapi Gessesse, Deborah Richardson, Ngozi Paul Rick Gosling, Jennifer Bernard CFRE, Lindell Wigginton, Emma Todd.

We want to extend our gratitude to Ministers Mary Ng Greg Fergus Michael Coteau for their support of Black entrepreneurship and for representing the government at the awards ceremony. The Black Entrepreneurship Program is a testament to their commitment to creating opportunities for underrepresented communities, and we are thrilled to see its positive impact on Black entrepreneurs. In years to come we will see many more HJA recipients from The Black Entrepreneurship Program.

Thanks to presenting partner TD for your continued support.

As organizers, we believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting one another. Together, we can continue to create positive change and opportunities for Black innovators, entrepreneurs, and business owners in Canada.

Thanks to our supporting partners Bell Diversity Institute PepsiCo E. & J. Gallo Winery Loblaw Companies Limited BrandEQ Group NHI Nursing & Homemakers Inc. ITS Global Deltech Communications Group Inc

Thank you to everyone who helped make the Harry Jerome Awards a success, and congratulations again to all the award winners!

Credit: BBPA