Freetown: ACC Commissioner presents facts, names, details

By ACC Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala, Freetown

The ACC held an open town hall meeting (recently) with ALL political parties in Sierra Leone and presented to them data, names, facts and details which confirm that we have, and are doing more, investigating, prosecuting, convicting and holding accountable the current government; while holding the past government robustly answerable as should be within our mandate.

We equally presented them data and facts which confirm the "Office of First Lady" past and present had been receiving billions of Leones in support of their work and the current First Lady’s charitable work was not corrupt. We explained to them that claims in the Africanist Press were taken seriously but there is a fine line between allegations of wasteful spending and corruption; and we are more responsible for the latter.

After a convivial question & Answer session, they all agreed the fight against corruption is more robust and focused than ever before and thanked the ACC team immensely for our service to Sierra Leone. They also agreed that there was need to engage us more to inform their positions and we informed them that our doors were always open. It was a most fruitful meeting.