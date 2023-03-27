Build powerful habits, not just make more money

By Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures and Beanstox

The essence of financial freedom lies in having enough financial resources that you can do the things you love and you’re passionate about. You achieve that by building powerful HABITS, not just making more money.

One thing I do that is a sure habit to increase your productivity–write down three things you need to get finished each day and stick them on your mirror.

Once I’ve stuck it on my mirror, I am myopically focused to get those three things done. Before I check my email, before I do anything else, I nail those three things. You cannot believe how productive you get when that happens. You don’t let yourself get distracted with what’s happening around you.