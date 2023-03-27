World News

Build powerful habits, not just make more money

1 hour ago | 52 views

By Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures and Beanstox

The essence of financial freedom lies in having enough financial resources that you can do the things you love and you’re passionate about. You achieve that by building powerful HABITS, not just making more money.

One thing I do that is a sure habit to increase your productivity–write down three things you need to get finished each day and stick them on your mirror.

Once I’ve stuck it on my mirror, I am myopically focused to get those three things done. Before I check my email, before I do anything else, I nail those three things. You cannot believe how productive you get when that happens. You don’t let yourself get distracted with what’s happening around you.

More World News

Build powerful habits, not just make more money

By Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Leary Ventures and Beanstox The essence of financial freedom lies in having enough financial resources that you can do the (...)

World News | 1 hour ago | 52 views

President Joe Biden of USA visits Canada

American President Joe Biden was in Ottawa, Canada yesterday and met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, members of his government and members of the (...)

World News | 2 days ago | 389 views

Comments