Boston Whittier Health Center celebrates MLK

3 hours ago

Today we celebrate and honor the memory of the great civil rights a leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that,” Strength to Love, 1963.

Whittier Health Center FY 2022 Report

Our FY 2022 Annual Report, Call To Action: Mobilizing Health Equity and Social Justice, is out now! FY2022 was a busy year at the health center. We opened (...)

1 month ago

