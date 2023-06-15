Boston: Men’s Health Summit June 24

Whittier Street Health Center, a community health center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high-quality and accessible healthcare and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of a diverse patient population, will hold its 24th Annual Men’s Health Summit on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frederica M. Williams Building, 1290 Tremont Street, Roxbury. The theme of this year’s summit is UNITED for Men’s Health: Grounded in Equity.

Across the country, gaps and disparities in healthcare continue to increase and persist. Without access to good jobs, schools, food, and safe, affordable homes, staying healthy is challenging.

The annual event will include a health fair, health screenings, and a panel discussion and conversation about men’s health and wellness. In addition, the Summit will serve as an occasion to recognize several men’s health champions from diverse backgrounds during the Men’s Health Champion Award presentation.

This year’s Men’s Health Champions are: Mr. Wilner Auguste, founder, Haitian American United (HAU); Rev. John Finley, co-founder and head of Epiphany School; Rev. Art Gordon, pastor, St. John Missionary Baptist Church; Mr. David Morales, general manager, UniCare; Mr. Jean Prezeau, men’s health ambassador, Whitter Street Health Center; Mr. William Watkins, MBA, vice president of digital strategies and partnerships, Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts; and Mr. Leverett Wing, president and CEO, Commonwealth Seminar.

NBC10 News Anchor Glenn Jones will be the guest speaker during the highly anticipated event to which all are welcome to attend.

"Our Men’s Health Summit aims to help to address preventable causes that contribute to increased morbidity and mortality rates, and decreased life expectancy for men," said Frederica M. Williams, president and CEO of Whittier Street Health Center. "We will explore strategies to advance men’s health, raise awareness about why it is important to engage with men to improve their health and well-being and provide health education resources and access to care."

For more information contact events@wshc.org or 617-989-3119.

About Whittier Street Health Center

Whittier Street Health Center is an independently licensed community healthcare center with a mission of providing high-quality, reliable and accessible primary healthcare for diverse populations while promoting wellness and eliminating health and social disparities. A champion of equitable access to high-quality, patient-focused care, social justice and economic equity, Whittier Street Health Center serves more than 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually. Whittier Street Health Center provides a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and services designed to meet the primary healthcare, behavioral health, and social needs of the community. For more information, please visit www.wshc.org as well as Facebook (www.facebook.com/WhittierStreetHealthCenter), Twitter (@Whittier_Boston), or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/whittier-street-health-center), or call 617-989-3221.

Source: Whittier Street Health Center