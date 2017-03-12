Boarding Home coming back to Centennial Secondary School

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

After decades of dilapidation due to neglect, civil war and aging infrastructure, Centennial Secondary School, located in Mattru Jong, Southern Sierra Leone, is slowly regaining her past glory.

Thanks to God, alumni, Engineers Without Borders (EWB), natives of Mattru Jong, Bonthe District Council, and now European Union (EU).

The European Union (EU) has provided support to the Bonthe District Council in the amount of five hundred and ninety-four thousand, two hundred and nineteen Euro (€594, 219), which would benefit 10,000 pupils and 500 teachers.

The native-born Rita Ngadie Savage, Chairperson of the Bonthe District Council championed the awesome project proposal until it was approved. The total cost of the project is sixty-six hundred and sixty thousand, two hundred and forty-four Euro (€660,244), with Bonthe District Council expected to make an input of sixty-six thousand and twenty-five Euro (€66, 025) from internally generated revenue, representing 90 percent and 10 percent inputs respectively.

At the launching ceremony January 24th, 2017 at Bonthe District Council Hall in Mattru Jong, the dynamic Chair, Madam Rita Savage disclosed that the project would benefit 10,000 pupils, further training of 500 teachers, construct school toilets, provide clean and a safe drinking water facility for schools and rehabilitate schools that are in a deplorable condition.

Centennial Secondary School is one of the targeted schools to benefit from the project. Rehabilitation of two of the Girls dormitories are already in progress and will be completed in four months.

The solar lights, WatSan project has yielded an amazing WASSCE 2016 public exam result rising from 1% to 45% and BECE result rising from 14% to 92% in 2016 at Centennial Secondary School. 2017 is projected to do better.

Thanks to CeOSA alumni, Madam Rita Savage, Bonthe District Council and the European Union. We pray that Centennial Secondary School will continue to rise again to her former glory.

Launching of EU Project at the Bonthe District Council in Mattru Jong, January 24, 2017.

Mattru Jong community celebrate the EU project to benefit schools

Madam Rita Savage, Chair of Bonthe District Council, brain behind the project poses with Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, alumna and advocate to bring back Centennial’s glorious days.

Centennial Sec. School students excited over Boarding Home news

CSS Principal Sengeh Sulaiman and Dr. Will Sillah Campus touring with His Excellency Peter Versteeg Ambassador and Head of European Union to Sierra Leone.

Paramount Chief PC Alie Badara Sheriff and other stakeholders

including alumni, CeOSA, Principal and UBC Mission launch project

which will be completed in four months from launching date.