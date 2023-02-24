Black Expat Month Feature: Meet Wanida Lewis, Ph.D.

It is a true pleasure to feature Dr. Wanida Lewis for Black Expat Month!

Dr. Wanida Lewis is the CEO and Founder of Crescendo Foods, Ghana’s first shared kitchen co-working hub in Accra! In addition to making an impact abroad, Dr. Lewis has also made an impact in her home country. The Dr. Wanida E. Lewis Food Science Fellowship Award Endowment was established in 2013 to provide funding for underrepresented graduate students in the Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Sciences at North Carolina State University, where Dr. Lewis earned her PhD.

I would highly encourage anyone investing in Africa or in Black founders to support Dr. Lewis and Crescendo Foods. The company is currently bootstrapped and more than deserving of funding and support.

Before moving abroad, Dr. Lewis was a Senior Economic Program Advisor in the US Department of State's Office of Global Women's Issues.

Before moving abroad, Dr. Lewis was a Senior Economic Program Advisor in the US Department of State’s Office of Global Women’s Issues.

Dr. Lewis has over ten years of experience leading initiatives and strategic partnerships throughout the African continent. During her first stint living in Accra in 2018, she founded Young, Gifted, & Brown, LLC, a pipeline program supporting young Ghanaian women and entrepreneurs in STEM. In addition to making an impact abroad, The Dr. Wanida E. Lewis Food Science Fellowship Award Endowment was established in 2013 to provide funding for underrepresented graduate students in the Department of Food, Bioprocessing and Nutrition Sciences at North Carolina State University, where Dr. Lewis earned her PhD.

Dr. Lewis is also a long-time practitioner of yoga, and certified yoga instructor who can be found teaching restorative and yin yoga.

To learn more about Crescendo Foods check out https://crescendogh.com/

