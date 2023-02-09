Black Canadians in Canadian history

Canada is a place of cultural diversity, compassion, and prosperity. However, none of these markers of Canadian identity would have come to fruition without the contributions of Black Canadians.

Every February, Canadians across the country come together to honour the legacy of Black Canadians and communities. Black History Month celebrates the achievements of Black Canadians and honours the central role they have played in Canadian history and society. This month is dedicated to discussing and learning about Black people and experiences and highlighting the many important ways in which Black Canadians have helped shape Canada.

Black History Month is also a time to acknowledge the barriers faced by many Black Canadians today and to recognize the steps that must still be taken towards equality. This month, CCDI invites you to discover new ways to get involved in the celebration of Black history in your community.

Credit: Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI)