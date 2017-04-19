Salone News

Big storm hits Mile 91,Tonkolili district

19 April 2017 at 23:48 | 215 views

By Our Correspondent

Heavy winds destroyed several houses at Mile 91, Yoni chiefdom, Tonkolili district Tuesday night.

Roof tops were blown away including that of the town’s secondary school.Many residents could be seen shivering under the heavy rain that poured briefly but heavily.

Roof tops were blown away during the storm and thrown a couple of meters away from the houses.

Along the highway uprooted trees slowed down vehicular traffic.

Mile 91, as the name indicates, is 91 miles from Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone and is on the highway leading to Bo the second largest city in Sierra Leone and to Moyamba, a fairly big town to the west.

A thriving commercial centre, Mile 91 (seen in dated photo) is three miles from Yonibana, the chiefdom headquarters.

More Salone News

Big storm hits Mile 91,Tonkolili district

Big storm hits Mile 91,Tonkolili district

By Our Correspondent Heavy winds destroyed several houses at Mile 91, Yoni chiefdom, Tonkolili district Tuesday night. Roof tops were blown away (...)

Salone News | 15 hours ago | 215 views

Bassie Kargbo in Sanda Tenraran

Bassie Kargbo in Sanda Tenraran

Bassie Kargbo from Thunder Bay, Canada, commonly known as Junior M.B.R has done it again. Once again Bassie has demonstrated his ability to inspire the (...)

Salone News | yesterday | 309 views

Comments