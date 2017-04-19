Big storm hits Mile 91,Tonkolili district

By Our Correspondent

Heavy winds destroyed several houses at Mile 91, Yoni chiefdom, Tonkolili district Tuesday night.

Roof tops were blown away including that of the town’s secondary school.Many residents could be seen shivering under the heavy rain that poured briefly but heavily.

Roof tops were blown away during the storm and thrown a couple of meters away from the houses.

Along the highway uprooted trees slowed down vehicular traffic.

Mile 91, as the name indicates, is 91 miles from Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone and is on the highway leading to Bo the second largest city in Sierra Leone and to Moyamba, a fairly big town to the west.

A thriving commercial centre, Mile 91 (seen in dated photo) is three miles from Yonibana, the chiefdom headquarters.