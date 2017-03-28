Beauty and brains

Mrs. Ramatulaye Ben Kargbo

At the Launch and Inaugural ceremony of the APC-Canada Women’s Wing last Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the erudite and eloquent Mrs Lynette Kamara who served as Distinguished Guest Speaker, in her statement reiterated the need for women to be united and work towards the development of the APC Party and Sierra Leone as a whole.

She also stressed on the need for one to be loyal and steadfast, as it is true that we will always achieve results in whatever we put our hearts and hands to do. She reminded the women that they are the power base of the party and must be seen as such.

If I must quote His Excellency the President Dr Ernest Koroma, it is true that Mrs. Kamara has driven the point home that it is not a matter of whether you are "the new kid on the block;" It is how best you can integrate and impact others towards success and victory."

My fellow comrades, if we are searching for a woman with Poise, Wittiness & Confidence, our search is over as we have seen all and more of these attributes in the person of Mrs. Lynette Salome Kamara.

The occasion was climaxed by honouring her with a Medal of Merit and a Certificate of participation

Tolongbo, una leh wi dey go normor.

Mrs. Lynette Kamara receiving a certificate of appreciation from Mr. Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary-General, APC-Canada.

Mrs. Lynette Kamara and Mrs. Ramatoulaye Ben Kargbo, wife of Honourable Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, MP.

APC-Canada chairman Sean Samura and some members of the APC-Canada Women’s Wing and invited guests.