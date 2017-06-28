Be patriotic and pay the toll fee

By David Y. Worry, Freetown.

If drivers can book each day to Drivers Union, book to implicitly bribe police officers manning their route for NO good cause; undergo expensive repairs and maintenance on their vehicles; pay some pittance to boys filling potholes; why should they shy away from or resist paying a toll tax when the roads have been expanded to make their movement faster and easier, their vehicles more durable, the country more attractive; more casual and permanent employment to fellow citizens; direct taxes to government; technological intuition to country men et al?

Have you ever imagined that without the expansion of the Wellington-Waterloo-Masiaka highway at this critical time the most populous part of Freetonw would havbecome a hard reach area with complete traffic congestion in a year’s time?

Just feel the traffic on Sundays in that part of the city and imagine how it could have become in a year’s time.

You will then agree with me that it’s worth paying a toll tax.

Be patriotic! Pay the toll tax!