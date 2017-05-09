Bassie Kargbo in Gbanty Kamaranka

Contributed

Another wonderful event by our brother from Thunder Bay in northern Sierra Leone.

On Saturday May 6, 2017, Bassie Kargbo (Junior M.B.R) was invited to a village called Madae, in the Gbanty Kamaranka area of constituency 33/34.

Over 20 village heads, and over 50 youths and young adult men and women, and about 50 women came to welcome him.

Bassie received such a wonderful welcome because of his wonderful role he has been playing in making a difference in the lives of the poor.

He donated over 50 mats to mosques, and about 60 soccer balls to the youths in surrounding villages.

Bassie hopes to do more in the coming months and weeks.