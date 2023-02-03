World News

Autherine Lucy

On This Day in 1956, Autherine Lucy (pictured) became the first Black student to be admitted to the University of Alabama.

However, she was soon removed from the school after several White students mobbed her and threw rotten eggs at her. The University of Alabama claimed that her expulsion was for her own protection.

32 years later, in April 1988, the university invited Lucy to return to complete her degree and she graduated in 1992.

Autherine’s courage and commitment helped change American society.

