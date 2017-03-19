Atlanta: APC-Canada representative delivers message of goodwill

APC-Canada’s official representative at the APC-USA inauguration, Madam Marie Turay, has, in a telephone conversation from Atlanta this morning, noted that everything went well at the event last night with guests from all over the United States of America, Canada and Sierra Leone. She delivered a message of goodwill and congratulations to Chairman Unisa Kanu and his team.

The keynote speaker was Sierra Leone’s Minister of Political and Public Affairs Madam Nanette Thomas. One of the flagbearer contestants for 2018 elections for the ruling APC party, Mr. John Bonoh Sesay, was also present.

Marie Turay said she has confirmed that Honourable Nanette Thomas will be in Edmonton, Alberta on the 25th of March to grace the launching of the APC-Canada Women’s Wing. Other dignitaries from Sierra Leone will also be in Alberta for that event

Turay held fruitful discussions with APC-USA chairman Unisa Kanu and APC-USA Women’s Leader Mariama Lowe. A delegation from APC-USA will be in Edmonton on the 25th, she revealed.

Marie Turay with APC-USA chairman Unisa Kanu.

Marie with APC-USA Women’s Leader Mariama Lowe (left).

Marie Turay with Mariama Lowe and other APC-USA women in Atlanta.