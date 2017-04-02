Artist of the Week: Zab Maboungu

By PV Staff

French-Congolese dance icon Zab Maboungu and her dance company, Compagnie Danse Nyata Nyata, are coming to Vancouver, British Columbia, this week to put up a number of shows.

Zab has been in the dance business for over 30 years and is undoubtedly among the top ten names in contemporary African dance around the world.

She is also an academic (Philosophy), choreographer and writer with massive international recognition and respect.

She is from Congo-Brazzaville although she has spent most of her life outside Africa, most notably in France (she is part French) and Montreal, Canada, where she now lives.

Zab learned her trade mostly in Africa where she danced with several dance groups for many years, learning her trade from the masters.

Here is Zab Maboungu:

Photo credit: Kevin Calixte.