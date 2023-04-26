Apply for SheBoot bootcamp

We are delighted to announce our fourth annual call for applications and invite Canadian women-led technology and technology-enabled startups to apply by May 23, 2023.

Fifteen companies from across Canada will be selected to join the 2023 SheBoot cohort and, this Fall, participate in bootcamp. Ultimately, they will compete in a Grand Pitch Finale and vie for a minimum of $300,000 in equity-based investment from women angels.

The SheBoot program provides founders with support and training to be investment-ready and secure the capital required to grow, scale, and compete globally. Since September 2020, SheBoot graduates have raised more than $15 million in additional investment, with more on the horizon.

Read the full press release at: https://lnkd.in/dZw5Bapi

For more information on SheBoot and to apply to the program, visit: https://sheboot.ca/

SheBoot

Co-Founders: Julia Elvidge, Jennifer Francis & Sonya Shorey

Co-founding organizations: Capital Angel Network Invest Ottawa

SheBoot sponsors: Welch LLP, Mistral Ventures

Critical support from National Research Council Canada / Conseil national de recherches Canada