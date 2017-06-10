APC-Washington Metropolitan congratulates President Koroma through Ambassador Stevens

Your Excellency Ambassador Bockari Kortu Stevens,

All other Protocols observed.

On behalf of the All People’s Congress (APC) Washington Metro Chapter, I thank you for accommodating us amidst your busy schedule.

We are here to congratulate His Excellency President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma(GCORSL) on resolutions adopted by the National Advisory Committee (NAC) to continue as Chairman and Leader.

We are also in agreement with NAC’s conditions for the Presidential Ticket.

Ambassador Stevens, my membership in my chapter and I are in agreement that President Ernest Bai Koroma deserves more than the Chairman and leadership for life, because he worked for it and he deserves it.

After the APC was overthrown in 1992, APC needed a character that would rebrand the APC: a person who was going to change the thinking of the electorates: a person who was sellable and most importantly, a person who has an impeccable character to make us the APC members proud of our Party.

We have seen it all in President Ernest Bai Koroma. He is law abiding Person who believes in the rule of law and Freedom of Expression.

Since he became President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, he has done a lot. He has changed the topography of Sierra Leone.

He brought back Electricity to places where it was absent and expanded it to places where there had never been electricity.

President Ernest Bai Koroma has made roads, where there were no roads. He brought many developments not only in Freetown, but other parts of the Country.

He modernized our elections systems. Government employees are now paid on time and there has not been any industrial or strike action for pay at the end of the month since he became President.

Most importantly, there has not been any serious report of Fuel shortages in Sierra Leone during his tenure.

He has touched the lives of many Sierra Leoneans by creating more jobs and increasing the pay of employees.

Since he became President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Sierra Leoneans abroad have respect- we are no longer called by some of the names we were called.

President Ernest Bai Koroma made way for capacity building.

He made opportunities for Sierra Leoneans to work in International and World bodies. Therefore, we are committed as a group to remain in the process of nation building.

Myself the President Beatrice Conteh and the entire membership stand ready to support your leadership and members of the Party in achieving a-our shared objectives.

Once more, on behalf of the APC Washington Metropolitan Chapter, I thank you Ambasador Bockari Stevens (Grand Commander of the Order of the Rokel) for accommodating us amidst your busy schedule and for your continuous support.

Beatrice B. Conteh

President APC Washington Metropolitan Chapter

6/08/2017