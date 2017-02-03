APC-USA Inauguration

The APCUSA branch wishes to inform the general public, stakeholders and members of the APC party, especially members of all APC branches in the diaspora that the APCUSA branch will inaugurate its chairman Mr. Unisa Kanu and all members of his executive on Saturday, March 18th 2017. The inauguration event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia state.

The APC-USA branch would therefore, like to cordially invite you to this memorable, and history making event. This event will allow you to meet with old friends and make new ones. Transportation from the airport to the hotel will be available for those who need a ride from out of state.

For more information, please don’t hesitate to contact the following people or any member of the organizing team:

Mr. Rashid Bangura (Fundraising director, APCUSA) – 614-260-4072

Mr. Patrick Pearce (Organizing head, APCUSA) – 404-931-6208

Mr. Joseph Kamara (Vice chair 1) – 240-938-8166.

We hope to see all of you in Atlanta on March 18th.

Office of the PRO

APC-USA BRANCH