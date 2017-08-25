APC mourns, presents donation

The National Secretariat of the governing All People’s Congress (APC) on Thursday 24th August, 2017 made an exemplary donation to Hon. Vice President, Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh at his Tower Hill Office in Freetown as part of their support to the mudslide emergency response.

The Party’s National Secretary General, Comrade Ambassador Dr. Osman Foday Yansanneh accompanied by his Deputy, Comrade Frank Kargbo, Western Area Regional Chairman; Comrade Capt. Momodu Alieu Pat-Sowe, President of the Women’s Congress; Comrade Elizabeth Mans, Tonkolili District Chairman; Comrade Minkailu Bah, Comrade Zulaitu Cooper and representatives from the APC UK/I Chapter; Comrades Frank Rogers and Mohamed Sesay 91 made a cheque donation of two hundred and fifty million leones (Le.250,000,000).

Presenting the cheque to his Comrade and predecessor, Ambassador Dr. Osman Foday Yansanneh informed VP. Foh that the ruling APC Party was able to raise such donation through the generous contributions of committed and dedicated members of the Party.

Secretary General Yansanneh went on, that the APC as a grass root Party, feels obliged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Government in its relentless effort aimed at addressing the challenges of August 14th disaster.

He informed Vice President of an earlier donation of 100 bags of 50kg rice made by the APC UK/I Chapter.

The astute Secretary General prayed that these donations will help in alleviating the suffering of the flood and mudslide victims.

In his response, Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh on behalf of the Government and people of Sierra Leone, particularly those adversely affected, thanked the APC Secretary General and his delegation for their prompt response and show of solidarity with the State and its people.

VP. Foh stated that as a Comrade himself, he feels honoured to receive such donation from his noble Party on behalf of the flood and mudslide victims, stressing that such donation is of no mean effort.

He informed his Comrades that, as a Government, they have taken a decision to move victims temporarily to a bigger location at the Old School Complex, Hill Station as they continue to look at ways of providing a permanent solution to the problem of flooding.

Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh urged the APC Party to join forces with Government in providing affordable homes for the less priviledged, living in unsafe areas.

In a similar engagement, Deputy Minister of Health ll; Comrade Zulaitu Cooper, on behalf of the Salman Company Limited (SAMCO) made a donation of 300 bags of 50kg rice and 50 bags of sugar to the Hon. Vice President in respect of the flood and mudslide victims.