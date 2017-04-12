APC mourns comrade Edward Mokuwa Kamara

Comrades All ,

News of the sudden death of comrade Edward Mokuwa Kamara (pictured) has been received with shock and disbelief .

He was an active and committed member of the All Peoples Congress (APC) party U. K. and I branch and was also very visible and active in party activities back home in Sierra Leone .

His conspicuous and noticeable absence at the recent Presidential dinner for the APC Diasporas in Freetown clearly demonstrated that he was unwell ; otherwise , there is no way Mokuwa would have been absent at such an auspicious APC Diaspora occasion hosted by our Chairman and Leader , President Ernest Bai Koroma .

He will be sadly missed for his love , dedication and commitment to the party and his willingness to work for the party at all times .

May his soul rest in perfect peace .

Leonard Balogun Koroma

APC 2018 Elections Coordinator and Diaspora Coordinator

Tuesday 11th April , 2017