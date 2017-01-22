APC-Manitoba chapter president bereaved

From APC-Canada headquarters, Toronto, Canada.

22nd January, 2017.

The attention of the APC Canada Branch has been drawn to the sudden death of Ms Kate Efwa Anaman, sister of Madam Joko Johnson, President of APC-Manitoba Chapter. This sad event took place on the 22nd of January, 2017 in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

We trust God, the giver of life that in this moment of sadness he will guarantee peace and grace to the bereaved family. "Tears will never stain the City of Glory, it is a land where death has no victory, a land where we will never grow old" - Dottie Rambo.

On behalf of the Honourable Chairman, Vice Chairmen, the Executive Members of the APC Canada Branch, Chapter Presidents, Members, Supporters, Friends and well-wisher of the APC in Canada, kindly accept our profound sympathy.

By His Grace we are all called children of God. Weep not, He has risen among the death so that we shall rise with him into His bossom of everlasting glory. Kindly accept out message of sympathy.

APC-Canada Branch