Salone News

APC elected officials in a quandary

1 hour ago | 75 views

PV Staff

Elected members of Sierra Leone’s main opposition party, the All People’s Congress (APC) seem to be in great difficulties as to whether to obey their party’s order to participate in the upcoming 6th Parliament or not.

Other party members like Alfred Peter Conteh who led a revolt against the old guard in the party said the order is of no consequence.

The order was contained in a press release signed by APC Secretary-General Lansana Dumbuya (photo) and it was directed at recently elected councillors, Mayors, Members of Parliament and others. Dumbuya said they should not participate in any governance structure until their demands to the newly elected government are met.

There has not been comment from the government on this issue.

