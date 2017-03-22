APC-Canada Women’s wing launching: Expected national and international guests

Comrades of the APC in Canada,

We have put our words into action and we must be very proud of ourselves to be hosting a historic launching and inauguration of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing on the 25th of March, 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta.

This day is set aside for the wonderful and dynamic women of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing. At this event, we will examine existing developments, prospects and challenges on women’s participation in the political and social development of our country, Sierra Leone. The Women’s Wing launching and inauguration will be predicated on the theme “Diaspora Women in the Political Development and Transformation of Sierra Leone, Challenges and New Opportunities”.

We are elated to be hosting the Honorable Minister of Political Affairs of the Government of Sierra Leone, Madam Nanette Thomas, a Policy Leader on Women in Politics as well as a leading voice on women’s development in Sierra Leone. The Honorable Minister will be addressing the Women in Canada as our keynote speaker. She will also be part of the team inaugurating members of the Women’s Wing.

As a Branch we are very happy and proud to be receiving our Honorary and Distinguished Guest Speaker in the person of Madam Lynette Kamara, the wife of Sierra Leone’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the former Prosecutor of the UN Special Court for Sierra Leone and Head of Sierra Leone Anti-Corruption Commission (Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara - JFK).

Mrs Lynette Kamara is an accomplished public sector practitioner and she has contributed to many women’s developmental causes in Sierra Leone. She has a wealth of experience in facilitating causes of women empowerment and women in participatory governance. She will also co-officiate the launching and lnauguration ceremony.

Furthermore, our Branch will be receiving Madam Ramatu Kargbo, wife of Honourable Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Ben Kargbo. Mrs Kargbo will also be speaking to our august body.

We are expecting representatives from the APC USA Branch Women’s Wing led by the Vice Chairman II, Madam Mariatu Conteh and a member of the Public Relations team of the APC USA Branch and USA Women’s Wing, Madam Khadija Nabie to address the audience.

As per branch protocols, the Honourable Vice Chairman I of the APC Canada Branch, Senior Comrade Abdoul Kareem Kamara will take the lead in receiving these international guests from Sierra Leone. In attendance will the Organizing Secretary of the APC Canada Branch, Senior Comrade Peter Koroma and Comrade Modibo Lymon who is the Treasurer of the Branch and the Chair of the Planning Committee for the Launching. The Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch and Senior Comrade, Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara will jet into Edmonton, Alberta to receive these delegates.

We expect Comrades of the APC Canada Branch and all stakeholders in Edmonton, Alberta to support the process especially the Acting Women’s Leader, Madam Aminata Kanu; the Welfare Officer, Madam Zinab Conteh; the Deputy Welfare Officer, Madam Hawa Dumbuya; the Deputy Director of International Affairs, Comrade Augustine Marrah; the Deputy Publicity Secretary of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Dominic Kanu; Adviser of the Branch, Comrade Fredo Ali Kamara; the President of Alberta Chapter, Comrade Hamidu Kamara and the Executive Members of the APC Alberta Chapter; the Coordinator of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing in Alberta , Madam Sansu Kamara; the Organizing Secretary of the Women’s Wing, Madam Juliana Nunoo and others I have not mentioned, but are very important, to please filter this information this information to the general membership, supporters, friends, well-wishers and members of the Sierra Leonean Community living in Edmonton, Alberta. The following guests will arrive in Edmonton and below is their time schedule:

1. The Minister of Political Affairs in the Government of Sierra Leone, Honorable Nanette Thomas will arrive in Edmonton on Thursday the 23rd of March at 2pm, Edmonton Time.

2. Madam Lynette Kamara, Wife of Sierra Leone’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Former Prosecutors of the UN Special Court for Sierra Leone and former head of Sierra Leone Anti-Corruption Commission will arrive in Edmonton airport on Thursday the 23rd of March, 2017 at 9 pm, Edmonton Time. The Honourable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Sean Samura will be having a Lunch with Madam Lynette Kamara and Madam Ramatu Kargbo in Toronto, Ontario as they await their connecting flight to Edmonton, Alberta. We expect Branch members in Ontario to follow up on this with the Honorable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch.

3. Madam Ramatu Kargbo, wife of Honorable Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, Member of Parliament, Former Minister of Information and Special Adviser to the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone will arrive in Edmonton Airport on Thursday the 23rd of March, 2017 at 9 pm, Edmonton Time.

4. The Mistress of Ceremony (MC) Mrs Natasha Beckley from Philadelphia will arrive in Edmonton Airport on Thursday the 23rd of March, 2017 at 10 pm, Edmonton Time

5. The Honorable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Sean Samura will arrive on Thursday the 23rd of March, 2017 at 11pm, Edmonton Time. The Honorable Chairman will be accompanied by Executive Member of the Women’s Wing, Madam Isatu Dumbuya.

6. The Treasurer of the APC Canada Branch and Chairman of the Planning Committee of Women’s Wing Launching and Inauguration, Comrade Modibo Lymon will arrive in Edmonton, Alberta on Thursday the 23rd of March, 2017 at 12 pm, Edmonton time.

7. The Coordinator of APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing, Madam Mariatu K Bangura, and Executive Members of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing from Ontario will arrive on Friday the 24th of March, 2017. Madam Mabel Sankoh, Madam Ola Kabia and others who are very important personalities in the activity of the APC Canada Brach Women’s Wing will also be arriving on Friday the 24th of March, 2017. Their full names and arrival time will be communicated ASAP

8. The Director of International Affairs, Madam Marie Turay will arrive in Edmonton, Alberta on Saturday the 25th of March, 2017 at 12 am, Edmonton Time.

9. The Chairman II of APC USA Branch and member of the APC USA Women’s Wing, Madam Memanuta Conteh will arrive in Edmonton Airport, Albera on Thursday the 23rd of March, 2017 at 9 pm. Also, the Public Relations Officer of the APC USA Women’s Wing, Madam Khadija Nabie will arrive in Edmonton on Friday, 23rd of March, 2017 at 8pm. Also arriving from the USA is the Deputy Leader I of the APC USA Women’s Wing, Madam Hawa Yansaneh. Additional information for the APC USA Women’s Wing Delegation will be communicated ASAP.

10. The President of British Columbia Chapter, Comrade Ibrahim Kabia will arrive from Vancouver, British Columbia, in Edmonton Airport on Friday, 24th of March, 2017 at 10pm, Edmonton Time.

11. We are expecting the Publicity Secretary of APC Canada Branch, Senior Comrade Gibril Gbanabome Koroma to also arrive from Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, the 24th of March, 2017 in Edmonton Airport, and the exact time will be communicated.

12. The Vice President of APC Manitoba Chapter, Comrade Dauda Konteh will arrive on Friday 24th of March, 2017. Arrival time will be communicated

13. The Organizing Secretary of APC Canada Branch, Comrade Peter Koroma will arrive on Thursday the 23rd of March, at 8 am, Edmonton Time

14. We are expecting Adviser of the APC Canada, Comrade Mangay Turay to confirm his time of arrival in Edmonton and that will be communicated ASAP.

15. We are expecting Co-opt member, Comrade Alex Kabia and Couchi Agabal to join us in Edmonton, Alberta

16. The PRO of APC Manitoba Chapter, Comrade Gibril Koroma will arrive on Friday the 24th of March, 2017 at 11pm, Edmonton Time.

The APC Canada Branch is also expecting our great and dynamic members of the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing from Calgary, Alberta to arrive on the 23rd and 24th of March, 2017.They will be commuting from Calgary to Edmonton to be part of this inauguration and launching. A full list of their delegation will be communicated as soon as possible. We thank our comrades who are unable to make it to Edmonton due to circumstances beyond their control. We appreciate your commitment to the APC.

Comrades of the APC in Canada,

Nothing sounds greater than putting women first. We are doing this for the benefit of our country and our people. A manifestation of patriotism to our Party, the APC and our Country, Sierra Leone. God bless you.

Nous vous souhaitons bon voyage alors que nous nous préparons pour ce moment historique. À plus tard et que Dieu vous bénisse!

Merci,

Salut,

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch and Senior Comrade.