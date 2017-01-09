APC-Canada Women’s Wing established

From the APC-Canada secretariat.

Based on an executive decision taken on the 30th of December, 2016, during the Branch meeting in Edmonton, Alberta, the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing was created.

The APC-Canada Branch Women’s wing shall be an affiliate body of the APC-Canada Branch. This body shall be a focal point in the mobilization of women and recruitment of new membership into the APC in Canada in solidarity with the Leadership of the APC Canada Branch.

Through the Women’s Wing, the potential for greater women leadership will be cultivated and the interest of women would be broadcast in the APC Canada Branch. Through this medium women can discuss and resolve the challenges they face thereby serving as a platform for constructive engagement on matters of progressive development and conflict resolution.

The APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing exists to promote women’s empowerment in the Branch and the APC Party (APC-National Women’s Wing). Also, this vital body exists to promote female participation in politics, identify potential women for positions of leadership in the branch, support the mobilization drive of the APC Canada Branch, and contribute towards unity, progress and development in the APC Canada Branch and the APC party. The Women’s Wing will provide the opportunity for free and democratic participation and a more comfortable environment where women can maximize their potential.

Mission statement

As a wing, we are pursuing the democratic participation of women in the decision making process at all levels of the APC Canada Branch. We believe that effective representation of women in the APC Canada Branch is the cornerstone in achieving a successful Branch. Building consensus among our women peers and through effective collaboration we hope to create a focal point in the day to day functioning and achievements of the APC party in Canada. Bearing in mind that female participation in the APC Canada Branch is vital, we look forward to collaborate and build effective partnership with the Leadership of the APC Canada Branch so that we can achieve the broader objective of making APC-Canada a viable branch. Against this backdrop the women’s wing shall strive to:

fully empower women’s membership drive andiIncrease their participation in developing and planning in party programs and activities within Canada.

empower women within the APC Canada Branch and the APC Party.

allow women to play a key role in nation building,economically,socially and politically in conjunction with the National APC Women ‘s wing

establish the necessary support systems and maximize opportunities for women to realize their full potential

ensure women’s needs, voices and perspectives are heard and reflected within the various chapters

Undertake activities that foster female participation in programs and activities of the APC Canada Branch

Encourage women to play a key in all spheres of party branch activities

Leverage women’s unique talents for more inclusive and superior outcomes for the Chapters, Branch and the APC Party.

Vision

The APC-Canada Women’s Wing’s vision is in harmony with the overall vision of the APC Canada Branch and the broader aspirations of the APC Party. We envision a strong and united party in Canada with women playing important roles in the affairs of the APC Canada Branch. Also, we look forward to building an effective system for a women membership drive across all provinces in Canada. As a subset of the APC Canada Branch we will endeavor to ensure that activities of the APC Canada Branch are successful. We shall be fully involved in activities such as fundraising, promoting the party’s mission and core values and uplifting women through active mobilization, participation and representation.

Aims and objectives of the APC-Canada Branch Women’s Wing

The aims and objectives of the Women’s Wing shall be subject to the aims and objectives of the APC-Canada Branch and the APC-Party as a whole.

The Women’s Wing shall promote the aspirations of the APC-Canada Branch across all provinces in Canada

The Women’s Wing will cultivate the spirit of patriotism and responsible citizenship among female members of the APC-Canada Branch

Nature of the APC-Canada Branch’s Women’s Wing

The APC-Canada Branch Women Wing shall operate as a representative entity of the Branch.

The Women’s Wing shall support political and developmental activities and programs of the APC Party through the APC-Canada Branch.

Activities of the Women’s Wing shall include fundraising, awareness campaigns and mobilization in support of the objectives of the APC Party.

There shall be regular briefings of the APC-Canada Branch women’s wing members, supporters and well wishers and such will be communicated through various channels of communication but not limited to Whatsup Messenger, conference calls and email communication.

Membership of the APC-Canada Branch Women’s Wing

A member in good standing shall have satisfied the requirements by paying registration fees, which is a requirement for membership as established and according to the bylaws governing the Branch.

Membership of the Women’s Wing shall be open to all registered members of the various Chapters and with recommendations from the Branch Secretariat

Structure of the Women’s Wing

The APC Canada Branch shall have an organizational structure with the Women’s Leader and Assistant Women’s Leader playing a supportive role in the day to day activities of the organization.

The Honorable Chairman of the Branch and Secretary General shall provide day to day supervision and guidance to the wing as part of ensuring that the core mandate of the APC Canada Branch is reflected and adhered to in the APC Canada Branch Women’s wing. There shall also be Coordinators of the Women’s wing appointed by the Chairman in consultation with women stakeholders. Each Province shall have a Coordinator represented in the APC Canada Branch Women’s Wing.

Each Provincial Chapter shall appoint 4-6 members into the Women’s Wing Executive.

The Executive shall comprise of the Women’s Leader, Deputy Women’s Leader, Provincial Coordinators, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Assistant Financial Secretary, Public Relations Officer, Assistant Public Relations Officer, Social Secretary, Assistant Social Secretary, Organizing Secretary and Sub-Committees

Executives positions of the APC-Canada Branch Women’s Wing

The Women’s Leader, Co-coordinator, Co-coordinators 1-3, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Assistant Financial Secretary, Public Relations Officer, Assistant Public Relations Officer, Social Secretary, Assistant Social Secretary, Organizing Secretary and Sub-Committee.

Acting APC-Canada Women’s Leader: Madam Aminata Kanu-Alberta Chapter.

Coordinator: Madam Sansu Kamara-Alberta Chapter.

Coordinator 1:Madam Martha Koroma-Manitoba Chapter.

Coordinator 2: Mariatu K.Bangura-Ontario Chapter.

Co-ordinator 3:Madam Aminata Domba- Quebec Chapter.

Secretary: Madam Fatmata Turay-Alberta Chapter.

Assistant Secretary: Madam Khadijah Koroma-Manitoba Chapter.

Treasurer: Madam Agnes Kabia-Ontario Chapter.

Financial Secretary-Madam Mabinty Bangura-Alberta Chapter

Assistant Financial Secretary: Mariama Kamara- Manitoba Chapter.

Public Relations Officer Madam Matilda Kamara-Alberta Chapter.

Assistant Public Relations Officer: Vacant

Social Secretary: Madam Isatu Dumbuya- Ontario Chapter.

Assistant Social Secretary: Mabinty Bangura-Ontario Chapter.

Organizing Secretary: Madam Rugiatu Turay Ontario Chapter.

Assistant Organizing Secretary: Madam Juliana Nunoo- Alberta Chapter

Madam Marie Turay: Committee Member Ontario Chapter.

Madam Janet Sesay:Committee Member-Ontario Chapter.

Madam Mabel Conteh: Committee Member-Ontario Chapter.

Madam Memuna Kalorkoh-Committee Member Ontario Chapter.

Madam Isatu Kamara:Committee Member Ontario Chapter.

Madam Mildred Samai: Committee Member Ontario Chapter.