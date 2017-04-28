APC-Canada Secretary-General in Freetown, Sierra Leone

Comrades of our Party and Compatriots of the APC Canada Branch,

In addition to the thought provoking speech delivered by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma in commemorating our national independence on the 27th of April,2017, celebrations continued with the granting of national awards at State House. Notably, Meritorious Awards of Commanders of the Order of the Rokel were given to:

1. The Deputy Chairman and Leader of the APC who doubles as Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Honourable Alhaji Minkilu Mansaray.

2.The Western Area Region Chairman of the APC and Minister of Trade and Industry, Honourable Alieu Pat-Sowe

3.The Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara.

4. The Honourable Minister of Internal Affairs, Rtd Major Paolo Conteh

5. The Honourable Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Minkilu Bah

6. The Honourable Chief Justice of Sierra Leone, Mr Abdulai Cham

7. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Sierra Leone, Honourable Chernoh Bah

Additional awards were given to other distinguished and deserving men and women with records of accomplishment in the private and public sectors.

Our President demonstrated strength of purpose as he presided over such an elaborate ceremony.It was a colourful ceremony as recipients were dressed in various attires. It was a scenery of happiness. The ceremony had the Military Band in attendance, and the Police Officers in marching parades showed the prowess of our men and women in uniform.

In attendance also was the APC Diaspora and Elections Coordinator and Minister of Transport and Aviation, Honourable Logus Koroma in his colourful green white and blue traditional dress. The Honourable National Secretary General, Alhaji Osman Yansaneh was also present. Celebrations will continue in the houses of awardees. The streets have been occupied by men and women doing peaceful dancing and in processions with our traditional mask parades, all celebrating another added year of independence and national pride. The rest is unknown.

Salut,

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary General, APC Canada Branch

APC-Canada Secretary-General Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara (with sunglasses) among friends and APC comrades in Freetown.



Badamasi with Honourable Allieu Pat-Sowe (second from left) and others.



With Honourable Leonard Logus Koroma (centre)

Badamasi (centre) with Honourable Jospeh Fitzgerald Kamara (first from left) and another comrade at State House in Freetown.