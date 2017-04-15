APC-Canada’s Marie Turay heading for Freetown

Comrades of the APC Canada Branch,

May I inform you that the Director of International Affairs of APC Canada Branch, Madam Marie Turay is about to depart Canada for Freetown to participate in the registration exercise and grassroots mobilization efforts.

Madam Turay will be briefing the Branch on current happenings on the ground before the arrival of the Honourable Chairman and Leader, Comrade Sean Samura, and the Secretary General of the APC Canada Branch, Senior Comrade Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara.

Also in the Canada delegation to Freetown is the Secretary General of APC Alberta Chapter, Comrade Kai Ngegbe. Madam Marie Turay will join the Chairman of the Advisory Council, Comrade Alikali Turay; the Secretary General of APC Ontario Chapter and Parliamentary Aspirant, Comrade Bassie Kargbo, the Treasurer of APC Manitoba Chapter and other Members of the APC Canada Branch who arrived in Sierra Leone some days ago.

Details on the arrival of the Honourable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch and his delegation will be sent out soon. Thank you.

Regards,

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara - Secretary General, APC Canada Branch.