APC-Canada’s Bassie Kargbo organises football tournament in Rogbin village

Contributed to the Patriotic Vanguard

Comrade Bassie Kargbo, commonly known as MBR, an executive member and stakeholder of the APC-Canada branch, is a leader who is ready to represent in parliament the people of Rogbin in constituency 34 .

On April 1 he financially sponsored a soccer tournament between the bike riders and the school teachers in Rogbin village, Sanda Tendaren, Bombali district, in the north of Sierra Leone.

This tournament was a sensitization program that will help mobilize more youths in the voter registration process.

Comrade Bassie Kargbo is making progress in his leadership and he continued to lead in engaging the youth in the process of registration to vote.