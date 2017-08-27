APC-Canada inauguration September 30

Hotel Information for Delegates to the APC-Canada Branch Inauguration Ceremony

The Planning Committee of the APC-Canada Branch Inauguration has consulted with two classic hotels in Toronto and a deal was negotiated on behalf of our guests and delegates to the APC-Canada Branch Inauguration Ceremony scheduled for September 30th 2017 in Toronto.

EXTENDED STAY CANADA TORONTO HOTEL AND THE HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS HOTEL

The Extended Stay Canada Toronto Hotel and the holiday Inn express hotel are centrally located to the Toronto Pearson International Airport and surrounded by a wide assortment of restaurants and shopping including Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre. Minutes to several area attractions including Black Creek Pioneer Village, Downsview Park, Niagara Falls & Canada’s Wonderland. The Extended stay Toronto and the Holiday Inn Express hotels are the ideal fit for the APC-Canada Branch Inauguration guests and delegates that are looking for accommodations that feel “Less like a hotel and more like a home.”

The All Suite Extended Stay Canada Toronto hotel and the holiday Inn Express Hotel in Toronto are proud to offer and include the following with every stay:

*One & Two Bedrooms Guest Suites

*Fully Equipped Kitchens in Every Room

*Complimentary Daily Buffet Breakfast

*Complimentary Light Evening Meals

*On-site Laundry

*Fitness Facility

*Complimentary Cable

*Complimentary Local Calls

*Complimentary Wi-Fi

*Complimentary Parking

*Courtyard with BBQ Area

For All Reservations:

For Extended Day Hotel please contact the hotel directly at 905 856 9600 and reference the All Peoples Congress Canada (APC) Group Block.

For the Holiday Inn Express Hotel Toronto please contact the hotel directly at 416-665-3500 and reference the All Peoples Congress Canada (APC) Group Block

You can also contact the APC-Canada Branch Directly via email at apc-canada@outlook.com

For hotel help in all hotel bookings.

Please note rates are in Canadian Dollars of $119.00 per Night and will be available until the cutoff date of September 10, 2017. All room types held are based on availability. All Peoples Congress Canada (APC) Block Details Block Dates: September 29 – October 3, 2017.

We will be grateful to receive you all in Canada to grace this historic moment. Also, you will have the opportunity to meet with colleagues in the global APC diaspora network for future joint action. Also, we will forward you all the agenda for the inauguration as we draw closer to the event.Should you need any further information do not hesitate to contact us.

We look forward to welcoming you all to Toronto Canada!

Kind Regards,

Gibril Gbanabome Koroma

Publicity Secretary

APC-Canada Branch