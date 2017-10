APC-Canada inauguration: Photo story

The APC-Canada inauguration ceremony was held last Saturday in Toronto, Canada. Delegations came from the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Sierra Leone in addition to APC members from all the provinces of Canada.

Here are some photos from the historic event:

Left to right: Gibril Gbanabome Koroma, APC-Canada Publicity Secretary, Juliana Nunoo, APC-Canada Financial Secretary and Mangay Turay, APC-Canada Assistant Organizing Secretary.

Toronto Paddle in action

Left to right: Hassan Kamara (APC-UK), Coachie Abamba (APC-Canada), Sean Samura (Chairman, APC-Canada), Abess Kamara (APC-UK), Aminata Kanu, (Women’s Leader APC-Canada) and Alex Kabia (APC-Canada).

Abess Kamara, Yvonne Samura (wife of Sean Samura) and Sean Samura.

APC-Canada executive members at the high table

APC-USA Vice Chair Memunatu Conteh (left) and APC-USA Women’s Leader Mariama Lowe Bangura.

Left to right: APC-Canada Vice Chairman 2 Francis Mohamed Taqi Jnr, Sean Samura and APC-Canada Vice Chairman 1 Abdoul Kareem Kamara.

Francis Mohamed Taqi Jnr

Gibril Koroma of Winnipeg, Organizing Secretary of APC-Canada