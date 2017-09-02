APC-Canada inauguration countdown begins

Dear Comrades, Friends and Supporters of the All Peoples Congress Party here in Canada and beyond,

Our profound greetings to you all on behalf of our Dynamic Chairman and leader of the APC Canada Branch and the entire Executive members. We must convey our excitement as a branch in officially recognized the APC-Canada Branch Inauguration Countdown starting from September 1 2017 till the Event date of September 30th 2017.

The APC Canada Branch exists as a diaspora auxiliary of the APC Party in Sierra Leone. Our objective is to continue to build on the All Peoples Congress Party’s diaspora agenda. As we are preparing to receive our delegates from within and outside of Canada we want to reassure all of you that the road to Toronto Canada is officially open today as the Countdown begins. As we are mobilizing Sierra Leonean communities here in Canada and beyond our borders towards harnessing their full participation in getting a very successful and historical Inauguration of Chairman Sean Samura and his Executive Members.

This Event will be hosted in Toronto, the capital city of the province of Ontario in Canada. Toronto is a major Canadian city closer to Buffalo New York and Detroit Michigan. Toronto is the most populous city in Canada and the provincial capital of Ontario. It is the fourth most populous city in North America after Mexico City, New York City, and Los Angeles. Toronto is the center of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).Toronto is an international center of business, finance, arts, and culture and is recognized as one of the most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities in the whole world.

We will be very grateful to receive all our Invited Delegates,friends,Comrades and Fellow Sierra Leoneans both in Canada and overseas here in Canada to grace this historic moment in the life of our honorable Chairman and Leader of the APC Canada Branch Comrade Mohamed Sean Samura and his dynamic Executive members.

Should you need any further information do not hesitate to contact us. We look forward to welcoming you all to this historical event.

Signed by:

Comrade Sheriff Sesay

Principal Veteran Officer & Event Coordinator

For Invitation requests to the Events, Tickets, Patrons and Invited Delegates, Branches and Chapters Please contact the Following Committee Members

Madam Marie Turay-Director of International and Diaspora Affairs- +1-416-985-6021

Comrade Gibril Koroma -APC- Canada Chief Admin- +1-204-951-6254

Email address- apc-canadainauguration2017@outlook.com

For Hotel Reservation and Accomodation Please contact the Hospitality Management Committee

Comrade Abu Marah-Director of Cultural Affairs-+1-514-458-9504

Comrade Alex Kabia-Co-opted Executive Member-+1-647-703-7457

For General Information Please Contact the APC-Canada Branch Inauguration Planning Committee.

Chair-Comrade Abdoul Kareem Kamara-+1-780-905-3715

Co-Chair- Comrade Mohamed Taqi Junior- +1-571-354-5365

Inauguration Event Coordinator- Comrade Sheriff Sesay – +1-647-687-4692

APC-Canada Branch Secretary-Comrade Ibrahim Badamasie Kamara-+1-514-247-5348

Publicity Secretary-Comrade Gibril Gbanabome Koroma- +1-778-863-8557

Event Email address: apc-canadainauguration2017@outlook.com