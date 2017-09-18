APC-Canada Branch meets in Toronto

Comrades of the APC in Canada,

The city of Toronto and the rest of Canada are ready to bid us a hearty and populous welcome, as we summon a historic inauguration of the APC Canada Branch on the 30th of September, 2017. In the coming days that precede such a memorable inauguration ceremony of the Honorable Chairman, Honorable Vice Chairmen and Executives of the APC Canada Branch, we would be hosting many distinguished guests and guests of honor from Sierra Leone, Africa, Europe, the United States, Asia and the Caribbean, in the city of Toronto, Ontario.

Our inauguration is dedicated to the legacy and statesmanship of his Excellency the President, Chairman and Leader of the APC, Dr Ernest Koroma, whose handiwork has engendered hope, progress and national cohesion even in challenging moments in our nation. In light of this, the Organizing Committee of the APC Canada Branch Inauguration, in consultation with the Leadership of the APC Canada Branch, the Advisory Committee, the Women’s Wing of the Branch, Party Veterans, Stakeholders, friend and well-wishers of the APC in Canada, will also be organizing a Welcome Reception and Dinner for our Guests on the 29th of September, 2017.

Speeches will be delivered in support of the victorious strides of our Party, the APC, as we gravitate towards securing another electoral victory in 2018. Furthermore, the APC Canada Branch under the Leadership of Comrade Sean Samura in concert with the Vice Chairmen (Comrade Abdoul Kareem Kamara and Comrade Mohamed Taqi), the Advisory Committee Chairman of the APC Canada Branch (Comrade Alikaili Turay), the Publicity Committee headed by comrade Gibril Gbanabome Koroma, Publicity Secretary, APC-Canada, Women’s Wing of APC Canada Branch led by Madam Aminata Kanu, Madam Mariatu K Bangura and Madam Mabel Sankoh, our Co-Executives led by Comrade Alex Kabia, the Coordinator of the Inauguration (Comrade Sheriff Sesay), the Director of International Affairs (Madam Marie Turay), Party Veterans in Canada, Stakeholders and Executives in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Ottawa, Calgary, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will speak volumes of our renewed spirit of dedication to serve our party and our country. As a Branch, we have put together a prudent organization and as we climax our inauguration, we continue to ingrained with the fact that the APC is the only viable path towards national good governance, progress, respect and recognition of political diversity in our country.. We wish you safe journey to Toronto. Profitez de votre séjour à Toronto et voyage sécurisé. Je vous remercie.

Long live the APC!

Long live our President!

Long live Sierra Leone!

Salut

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara, Secretary General, APC Canada Branch.