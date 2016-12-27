APC-Canada, APC-USA joint pact

Comrades of the All Peoples Congress in Canada and the United States of America (USA), supporters, friends and well-wishers of our party,

I wish to convey my profound sentiments to you and your families as we commemorate Christmas and New Year holidays. We thank God (Allah) for his mercies and provision and we must continue to ask Him for guidance as we enter into a new year, 2017.

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on the 24th of December, 2016 a pact for fraternal relationship and joint endeavors was sealed between the APC United States of America Branch and the APC Canada Branch.

The leadership of both branches, led by the Honorable Chairman, Comrade Unisa Conteh (USA branch) and Honorable Chairman, Comrade Sean Samura (Canada branch) discussed a wide range of issues within the framework of strengthening relationship and fostering joint ventures.

In the deliberations, we acknowledge many significant inputs given by the Vice Chairman of the APC-USA Branch, Comrade Joseph Kamara, the APC USA Women’s Leader, Madam Mariama Lowe, the Vice President of the APC Washington Metropolitan Chapter, Comrade Alfred Sesay, the President of APC Pennsylvania Chapter, Comrade Kebbie Turay, Comrade Pa Yamba, a stakeholder in the APC USA branch; stakeholder, Comrade Kabba Kamara, Comrade Osman Conteh and others.

This historic meeting was facilitated by the Vice Chairman III of the APC Canada Branch, Comrade Mohammed Taqi (Taqi Jr Francis Med).

Later in the day, this meeting was climaxed by a Christmas and end of year fund raising party organized by the APC New Jersey Chapter, APC Delaware Chapter and APC Pennsylvania Chapter in conjunction with the APC USA Branch.

The leadership and stakeholders of both branches agreed to hold many consultations across the United States, Canada and beyond.

As you may be aware, the diaspora continues to make huge sacrifices in support of the present administration under his Excellency the President, Dr Ernest Koroma. We thank the Leadership and National Secretariat of the party for their hard work and dynamism. Moving forward, as diaspora branches we look forward to unveil our thoughts and vision as we enter the year 2017. Long Live the APC.

Thank you.

Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara,

Secretary, APC Canada Branch.

Sean Samura, Chairman, APC-Canada (second from right) and APC-USA stalwarts in Pennsylvania, USA.

Sean with Pa Yamba Lawyer and two female APC-USA activists.

Sean and two female APC-USA supporters.

Group photograph. Sean is first from left.