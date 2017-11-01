Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley, lawyer and diplomat

Profile

By Bockarie Kukuku Musa, Freetown

Today, I eulogize an illustrious son of Sierra Leone who is currently Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Republic of South Korea.

Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley, a Sierra Leonean lawyer, an advocate, philanthropist, a comrade per excellence and a fearless and quintessential leader.

Ambassador Omrie M. Golley is a flawless orator and diplomat that has won my admiration because of his single-minded dedication; his sacrifice; his commitment to the issues affecting Sierra Leone. Someone who believes that Sierra Leone will rise again under the leadership of His Excellency the President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma.

Indeed, I admire his enviable traits, a beacon of hope to we the younger ones. I must say, I’m privileged to have brainstormed ideas with him in a collective vision to develop Sierra Leone.

He has made history as the First Ambassador to South Korea. Under his stewardship, that the NDN news in conjunction with Seoul city magazine awarded him the *Proud Ambassador Award.

I knew he was grateful to God for that because his name had been written in the *books of Korea records* as this is one of *Koreas most popular and sought after events for diplomats.

Also, under his ambit, as Ambassador: he was able to secure several forms financial aid from the Korean Government.

In 2013,long before his appointment into the prestigious office as Ambassador, he had already mobilized the sum of $54 million for the construction of a 15 story building which will comprise of an auditorium, car parking facilities together with office and residential units.

During the ebola outbreak, *he facilitated the sum $ 500,000 for the fight against eradicating Ebola.

He also facilitated two separate cash and humanitarian donations of $ 300,000 and $ 100,000 by *the Korean government and by the Korean construction conglomerate* respectively during the August 14, 2017 Mudslides and Flooding.

Through his quest in developing Sierra Leone in the Water Sector, *Koica has approved the sum of $1 Million* grant towards to Sierra Leone for a water rehabilitation project.

Ambassador Golley has also facilitated the Construction of the medical Centre at Tokeh.

He was instrumental in he development of progressive fishing policies between Korean Government and the Government of Sierra Leone.

At the moment, he is working assiduously on the proposed construction of a second medical Centre in Koya. These and many more he has done.

I could go on and on to give a logical narrative of his many achievements, the truth is a great achiever and, I’m proud of him.

He has served meritoriously and it is time for him to be rewarded. I therefore, use this unique opportunity congratulate him and to to continue his fight to better our lots.

Over these years that I’ve known him, his integrity has never been questioned. Apparently, he is a leader of repute.

*Once again congratulations for representing us in Seoul, South Korea.*

I pray that God in His infinite mercy should endear you with the persevered vision and wisdom to do more in society.