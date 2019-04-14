Ambassador Omrie Golley continues to woo investors to Sierra Leone

By Abdul Malik Bangura, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Despite being a former ambassador of the previous All Peoples Congress (APC) leadership, Sierra Leone former ambassador to South Korea Omrie Michael Golley (pictured) has still not ceased, but continues to woo more investors to come and revamp the economy of Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Golley, who was replaced by the current Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) leadership of President Julius Maada Bio, has himself called on all political actors in Sierra Leone to work together to ease the political hate and tension in Sierra Leone..

While dilating on ways to help the current government for the good of all Sierra Leoneans, the renownde UK-based lawyer, who is the current CEO/Chairman Board of Directors of Afric-Asia Asset Holdings Limited based in the London, United Kingdom, said “notwithstanding the fact that there is a new government, we must come onboard to improve the lives of the people.”

Golley added: “Those of us, who have small ways, should come onboard to help,” stressing that through his Afric-Asia Asset Holdings Limited is key vehicle to engineer his lobby, he has been able to engage several investors from Kazakhstan, United Kingdom, Turkey and Guinea to come to Sierra Leone and see how they can revamp the economy. He said “I intend to bring more investors from Kazakhstan in the coming months.”

In addition, Ambassador Omrie Golley said only enticing potential investors to come and meet the people of Sierra Leone will interest them to come in and work to develop the country.

“I am determined to assist the government of President Bio, and I believe the key to reviving the economy is through the private sector,”he pointed out.

He said, through private sector investment, he is keen on bringing investors to contribute in key areas of the economy, especially in areas like agriculture, fishing and transportation. He revealed that the idea of improved cocoa production by providing incentives for farmers and assist in revenue generation for government within the cocoa world is had already been developed.

It could be recalled that in 2013, long before his appointment as ambassador to South Korea, Ambassador Omrie Golley had already mobilized the sum of $54 million for the construction of a 15 story building here in Freetown which will comprise of an auditorium, car parking facilities together with office and residential units.

Also, during the Ebola outbreak, ambassador Omrie Golley facilitated the sum $ 500,000 for the fight to eradicate Ebola. He also facilitated two separate cash and humanitarian donations of $ 300,000 and $ 100,000 by the Korean government and by the Korean construction conglomerate respectively during the August 14, 2017 landslide and flooding.

Through his quest in developing Sierra Leone in the water sector, Koica had also approved the sum of $1 Million grant to Sierra Leone for a water rehabilitation project.

Ambassador Golley had also facilitated the construction of the medical centre at Tokeh. He was instrumental in the development of progressive fishing policies between Korean government and the government of Sierra Leone.

Golley promised to reactivate his contacts by bringing onboard all of them through his Afric-Asia Asset Holdings Limited to ensure that all key players of Sierra Leone’s political system work together for the betterment of the people.