Alpha Kahn expresses gratitude

Deep Gratitude to H.E President Dr. Julius Maada Bio for Massively Transforming the Northwest Region in the Last Five Years.

Your Excellency,

Dr. Julius Maada Bio,

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

1. I am writing this letter on behalf of the grateful people of the Northwest Region to express our heartfelt appreciation for your outstanding leadership and the remarkable development strides witnessed under your administration. Your unwavering commitment to advancing the welfare of our region has brought about numerous positive changes that have transformed the lives of its residents.

2. First and foremost, we extend our deepest gratitude for the appointment of Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh as Vice President of the Republic of Sierra Leone from Port Loko district. This act of inclusivity and recognition of our district’s potential has filled us with immense pride and has given us a voice at the highest level of governance. We are grateful for your foresight in ensuring that our district is adequately represented in the highest echelons of power.

3. We would also like to express our profound appreciation for appointing the esteemed Speaker of the House of Parliament, cabinet ministers, Ambassadors, and Heads of MDAs hailing from the NorthWest Region. Their tireless efforts and diligent service have greatly contributed to the overall development and progress of our region. Their expertise and dedication have been instrumental in driving positive change and ensuring that our concerns and aspirations are effectively addressed.

4. The establishment of the 100-bed Sheikh Bin Zayed Hospital in Portloko, the 40-bed hospital in Lokomasama, the 150-bed state-of-the-art King Fahad Hospital (under construction) in Lungi, the construction of children’s foundational learning nursery school in Lokomasama stands as a shining testament to your administration’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and quality. This facility has significantly enhanced our ability to provide critical medical services to our residents, saving countless lives and promoting a healthier community.

5. Furthermore, we are grateful for the establishment of the first girls’ school in Port Loko district. This milestone achievement underscores your administration’s unwavering commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of young women. The provision of quality education to our girls will undoubtedly create a brighter future for them and contribute to the overall development of our region.

6. The construction of the New Freetown International Airport in Lungi has opened up numerous opportunities for economic growth and development. This infrastructure project will undoubtedly attract investment, facilitate trade, and enhance connectivity, positioning our district as a hub for commerce and tourism.

7. We also express our gratitude for the revamped mining sector in Port Loko district with a Le 38 Billion cheque disbursement to Marampa and Maforki chiefdom. The revitalization of this industry has not only created employment opportunities for our people but has also contributed to the economic growth of our region. We appreciate your administration’s efforts in ensuring sustainable and responsible mining practices that benefit both the local communities and the nation as a whole.

8. The provision of free sanitary pad distribution to young girls in the Northwest Region is a commendable initiative by the Office of the First Lady, H.E Dr. Fatima Maada Bio that addresses a crucial aspect of menstrual hygiene and promotes gender equality. By ensuring that girls have access to sanitary products, you have removed a significant barrier to their education and well-being.

9. We are equally thankful for the direct cash transfers to 100s vulnerable groups in our district. This social intervention program during the Covid 19 pandemic provided much-needed support to those who were most in need, improving their quality of life and promoting social inclusivity.

10. The implementation of the 1% community development fund from mining companies resulting to Le 38 Billion disbursements to Marampa and Maforki chiefdom in the district has empowered our local communities to actively participate in their own development. This initiative has enabled us to undertake community-based projects that are tailored to our unique needs and priorities, fostering a sense of ownership and collective responsibility.

11. Lastly, we express our deepest appreciation for the establishment of the Ahmad Tejan Kabba University of Education and Technology (ATKUET) Northwest Region in Port Loko City. This institution of higher learning named after the illustrious late President will not only expands access to quality education but also promote research, innovation, and human capital development within the Northwest Region and beyond.

12. Your Excellency, your visionary leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the development of the Northwest has brought about enduring transformative change.

13. Your Excellency. thank you for your relentless effort at fostering peace, unity, and national cohesion in our nation. We remain forever grateful for your administration’s unprecedented strides at developing our region in particular and our nation of Sierra Leone in general.

Your humble servant,

Hon. Alhaji Alpha Kanu

Minister, NorthWest Region

& Presidential Spokesman

July 2, 2023.