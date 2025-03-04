Thoughts

By Gibril Koroma, Editor and Publisher, the Patriotic Vanguard

“Those who vote decide nothing. Those who count the vote decide everything.”

1. The words above were allegedly uttered or maybe written by former Soviet dictator, autocrat and mass murderer, Joseph Stalin. He was right when you consider what is happening in many countries in the world but not so much in democratic Western countries. But things are rapidly changing with the advent of Artificial Intelligence.

2. There is enough evidence out there to prove that AI is involved in everything these days, including politics.

3. AI can influence the way votes are counted and the earlier all politicians realise that the better. The obvious solution is therefore that each and every politician should have highly skilled and brilliant AI experts in their team to protect and promote their interests. The threats of a political AI are real.

4. I would also suggest that all vote-counting be done manually, not electronically for all levels of elections but more importantly federal or national elections.

5. Many powerful countries want to choose the leaders in other countries they see as enemies or competitors by using AI and social media. This is a real and existential threat. Indeed the Canadian government has been complaining relentlessly about foreign interference in Canadian elections and other spheres of life.

6. And you do not even need to be in government to rig an election. AI can do it for you as an opposition party. AI can "count" the votes in favour of a party that is not in power. This may sound impossible but it is not.

But not everything is gloomy about AI. It has many great qualities. For example AI can be of great help in a fierce tariff war between countries. It can offer excellent information and strategies on how a country can survive in a tariff mess.