"Africa is rising"-JFK

By Kwame Yankson, Freetown.

Sierra Leone’s most revered Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara on Monday 7th August, 2017 told his colleague lawyers, law makers, business tycoons and industry players from Africa and other parts of the world that, “ Africa is rising and that effective and visionary leadership are the keys that unlock the potentials of this great continent”. JFK made this statement while addressing the Annual General Conference of the African Bar Association in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice gave an overview of the business climate in Africa, its potential challenges and how an effective legal framework can help navigate the barriers placed in the way of investors who want to do business the legal way.

JFK showcased Sierra Leone, as a business hub due to the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma. Sierra Leone is classified as the easiest place for doing business in Africa. The regulatory framework in Sierra Leone, he reiterated is investment friendly and more particularly a virgin ground.

The four- day conference which had as its theme: “Dissecting the Legal and Regulatory Framework for doing Business in Africa”, was chaired by the immediate past President of the Republic of Tanzania, His Excellency, Dr. Jakaya M. Kikwete (seen on the right in photo with JFK) . Over a thousand legal practitioners and other interest groups provided the platform for networking and to also discuss issues bordering on Legal Practice, Cross Boarder Practice, Immigration, Cyber-crime, Economics, Politics, Governance, Professional Etiquette and the Environment.

The African Bar Association recently appointed Hon. Joseph F. Kamara life time honorary Chairman due to his exemplary leadership and professionalism in the discharge of his duties as a lawyer. His unblemished record as former Deputy Prosecutor at the Special Court for Sierra Leone and Commissioner of the Anti-corruption Commission and his resolve to advocate for the rights of women and children has earned him several national and international awards.

Legal luminaries in Sierra Leone have ignited a debate describing Hon. Joseph F. Kamara as the best Attorney General and Minister of Justice the country has produced since independence. According to some Lawyers, JFK is grounded in every aspect of the law and has translated that to visible reforms within the Justice system of Sierra Leone since he assumed office as Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

“JFK is the first Minister of Government since independence that goes to his office at 6:30 AM each day and holds his first briefing with his Director of Public Prosecution at 7:00AM. This has been a routine exercise throughout his career as an international Civil Servant as well as a Government Minister. This is a clear manifestation of a serious minded character with whom you can do business and expect positive returns.” Dr. Henry Mbawah explained.