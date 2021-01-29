ADB Country Manager bids farewell to President Bio

The Country Manager for the African Development Bank Group, Dr Peninah Wanjira Kariuka, has called on President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House to bid farewell after three years of dedicated service in the West African nation.

Sierra Leone’s Deputy Minister I in the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Patricia Nyanga Laverley, described the outgoing AfDB boss as a true friend of the country, whom she said had contributed greatly to its development.

“Your Excellency, during her tenure at the AfDB, Dr Kariuka did not only improve and manage the portfolio she inherited, but she also increased the size of portfolios in various sectors, including energy, agriculture, water, and in the social sectors,” she noted.

Left to right: Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Patricia Laverley, President Bio and Dr.Kariuka

In her brief statement, the outgoing AfDB Country Manager expressed thanks and appreciation to President Bio for making time out of his many busy schedules to meet with her as she ended her tour of duty in what she called a beautiful country.

“Let me take his opportunity to commend you for your vision and zeal to transform your country. You have done a lot since 2018 to improve the well-being of the people of Sierra leone. The pro-poor policies articulated in the National Development Plan, which prioritised investment in human capital development attest to your vision,” she commended.

“Mr. President, I would like to assure that you can count on the full support of the African Development Bank Group in your efforts to lay the building blocks that will move Sierra Leone to middle-income status by 2035,” she said, adding that under his dynamic leadership there were no limits to what Sierra Leone could achieve.

In his brief remarks, President Bio registered his profound gratitude to the outgoing AfDB boss for the extra miles she had to go to support Sierra Leone’s portfolios, saying that it was always difficult to say goodbye to somebody he called a true friend.

”On behalf of the government and people of Sierra Leone, I want to say thanks very much and to the Bank for the tremendous amount of work you have done for our country and the zeal you have put into the three years’ work here,” he stated and encouraged her to use her connections within the corridors of the Bank to continue to support their portfolios to the country.

