ACC Commissioner takes us back to July 2018

By Francis Ben Kaifala, ACC Commissioner, Sierra Leone

The day is July 27th 2018, I took oath before God, the President and People of Sierra Leone as the 6th Commissioner of the Anticorruption Commission of the Republic of Sierra Leon promising one thing: LAUNDER THE IMAGE OF THE COUNTRY AND ENSURE WE PERFORM FAVORABLY IN ALL GLOBAL INDEXES ON CORRUPTION.

Sierra Leone’s reputation was terribly damaged due to corruption.

I remember after returning from studies in the US as a Fulbright Scholar, having a conversation with the newly elected President, HE Julius Maada Wonnie Bio, who said he was already very embarrassed at how corruption had damaged the reputation of the country and how he wants us to fight it with all our might. We had a very intellectual conversation on the cost of corruption. He smiled and said to me “the lot has fallen on you to give it one Last push for this Country. You have my full support to do whatever it will take. If anyone stands in your way, take them out as this is your test for a long journey to come for you”.

I was the Youngest man ever appointed to lead the fight against corruption on the Planet. But I knew that that which is measurable is doable! I So we embarked on the mission and deployed some of the most EFFECTIVE and REVOLUTIONARY anticorruption reforms and strategies ever seen in Africa built on the pillars of ROBUST ENFORCEMENT, PROSECUTION, PREVENTION and STRATEGIC PUBLIC EDUCATION.

Very quickly, the fortunes of Sierra Leone in the fight against corruption was on the right trajectory and the Promise in the video below, on that fateful day, before a VERY DETERMINED PRESIDENT and an ANXIOUS PEOPLE started being a FULL REALITY.

Today, here is how we stand:

1. in the MCC Control of Corruption Scorecard, we moved from a hitherto failing position of 49% in 2017 before my appointment to 71% in 2018, 79% in 2019, 81% in 2020 and now at an OUTSTANDING 83% in 2021 helping us qualify quickly for the previously illusive MCC Multimillion dollar COMPACT GRANT from the US Government.

2. We moved from a country regarded as the most corrupt in the World to one which is a SHINING EXAMPLE of a country reborn. We are the PHOENIX of Africa reborn from its Ashes!

3. In Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, we were languishing at 130 but now have jumped 15 places upwards to 115 in the Global Country rankings and scored the best score ever for the country and only bettered our own record set the two years before, we lead 64 countries in the World and over 30 in Africa.

4. Afro Barometer Survey has confirmed that corruption Prevalence has reduced from an embarrassing 70% to an incredible cut down of 40%.

We are not yet out of the woods; but the progress being made is remarkable and I congratulate and thank the President and People of Sierra Leone for it. I also say a big thank you to my hardworking team at the ACC. They are the hero’s of this revolution.

We are winning BIG; and I reman, The People’s Commissioner