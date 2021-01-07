A response to Africanist Press and APC propagandists

By Fofana, Freetown

A response to Africanis Press and the APC social media team about the misleading, mischievous, malicious and baseless accusation that His Excellency President Bio and Madam Fatima Maada Bio spent LE 5.2 billion on December holiday.

Our attention has been drawn to a fake propaganda, mischievous and misleading information making the rounds on social media that H.E President Bio and Fatima Maada Bio spent "5.2Billion" Leones on Christmas holiday.

The said amount stated by "AFRICANIST" "PRESS" is completely baseless, untrue and mischievous. It’s a mere calculated ploy from the "Africanist" "press" and the APC social media team to tarnish the financial management control system that has been implemented by H.E President Bio in managing all state resources within the country under the New Direction government.

Let me refresh you memory again: In 2015 Former President Ernest Bai Koroma (photo) spent Le 10 BILLION LEONES ON CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY IN MAKENI ALONE. It was all over the newspapers and social media, about the lavish spending of the Ex-President and the Koroma’s Family.

In 2016 alone Former President Ernest Bai Koroma spent 12.5 BILLION LEONES ON CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY AND THE ERNEST BAI KOROMA TROPHY’S FOOTBALL FINAL COMPETITION IN WUSUM FIELD MAKENI.

The Current President H.E Dr. Maada Bio has spent less than any other President during national holidays, cross check the facts and stop the assumptions with manufactured political figures.

To those who contacted our media team to verify the fake figures, our advice is that just ignore, it’s completely fake, mischievous and fallacious. it was built up stories by some unscrupulous elements, hopeless pariah and misguided sentimental social media fool with total brain cancer. This is not the first time "Africanumist" "press" has been publishing Fake Stories against the government with reckless manufacturing of figures just to score cheap political points...

The APC social media team and the "Africanist" "press" have engaged in fatuous propaganda to publish baseless manufactured figures on social media.

They have extended their puerile behavior, baseless depression, and total frustration in using social media platforms to propagate fallacious, and odious stories against decent politicians in the ruling government.

The SLPP social media team is well prepared to counter and debunk all the Fake Propaganda and built up stories from the APC social media team in different fora...

The SLPP social media team is formidable enough to inform, educate and disseminate the day to day ongoing developmental activities of the New Direction government under the dynamic leadership of H.E President Bio of the TOK & DO Fame.

The New Direction government is well focussed and very much vibrant in executing their national duty that was assigned to them by Sierra Leoneans..

H.E President Maada Bio is very disciplined in the financial management of state resources, very vibrant and staid in management of national resources with proper control and meticulous in spending. No amount of rancor and calumny will distract him and the New Direction government.

The APC is still scared of First lady Fatima Maada Bio; she alone politically destabilized the entire APC party during the 2018 general elections campaign activities.

Let me admonish you all to give blind eyes to all the Fake Manufacturing figures in social media from the Africanus press, Perspective Scope and the entire APC social media team. These are all built up financial fake stories just to score cheap political points.