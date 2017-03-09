Salone News

A call to register from APC Elections Coordinator

9 March 2017 at 23:18 | 145 views

Comrades All,

Exactly 12 days from Wednesday March 8, 2017, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) will commence the 2017 Biometric Voter Registration Exercise for the 2018 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local and Town Councils elections.

Registration is the only clear pathway to voting and the exercise of your democratic right as a citizen of Sierra Leone; if you don’t register, you cannot vote.

Urge your friends and family to register in your household, in your community, in your ward, in your chiefdom, in your constituency, in your district, in your region and in your country.

Take a few hours from your farm, market, business and work to register; it only takes a few minutes.

Let us educate and sensitize our people on the need to register and vote.

Leonard Balogun Koroma

APC Elections Coordinator

2018 Elections

