A befitting farewell to my brother

By Dr. Yahya Kaloko, USA

Late Hon Hadiru Ibrahim Kaloko (photo) was born in Magburaka, in the Tonkolili District. He attended Bo School where he attained his GCE O’Level and proceeded to the Magburaka Secondary School (MSSB), passed his A’ Levels, taught for two years in the school, before proceeding to Fourah Bay College. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1974, and spent another year to obtain his Diploma in Education in 1975.

He began his teaching career at the Municipal Secondary School, Kissy Dockyard, and rose to the rank of Senior Teacher in 1984. In 1985 he was appointed Principal of the Sierra Leone Islamic Federation Secondary School at Masiaka. In 1994 he was appointed Inspector of Schools in the Ministry of Education. In 2003 he was appointed Deputy Director of Education for Port Loko and Kambia Districts, a position he held until after the 2007 elections when he was appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Local Government and Rural Development, a position he served under until 2018 after the elections.

During his tenure at the Ministry of Education, he contributed immensely to Education of the Girl-Child. As Deputy Minister of Local Government, he was the brain behind the Decentralization process culminating to the division of the Northern Province into North-East and North West Provinces. He worked closely with Paramount Chiefs in the different districts, settled disputes amicably, thus earning him great respects from the chiefs. His mild disposition and sense of justice earned him the ceremonial title of Pa Komrabai Mathorfle by the Koya Chiefs.

At party level, he was very eloquent, dedicated and outspoken. During the 1992 Bintumani II Conference for peace before elections campaign by the then NPRC Junta regime when the APC was in disarray, many were afraid to associate themselves with the party. But he, Edward Turay and a few others stood firm and steadfast to bring the APC back to life. Following orders from the then leader of the APC party, Honorable Edward Turay, Late Honorable Kaloko risked his life to represent our party. He defended the APC and called on Sierra Leoneans to come onboard to rebuild the party, a time when politicians were harassed, molested, and even beaten by members of the NPRC Junta.

Hon Kaloko lived the good life, a life in which he derived pleasures through selfless devotion to the course of mankind and society. Philosophically, he was a happy man, because of his selfless aspirations to make others happy. He never spared a single moment or opportunity to lend a hand, not for what he can personally gain, but to help someone in need.

As a teacher and principal in secondary school, he helped mold characters towards desirable ends. He helped greatly in enhancing youth leadership, some of whom became leaders, and a President of SL.

As Deputy Director of Education for Port Loko and Kambia, he enhanced many changes in education policy in our great nation. As Deputy Minister of Local Government, he was instrumental in the recent de-amalgamation of districts and chiefdoms in our beloved country.

Up till the time of his death, the late Hadiru Ibrahim Kaloko was a registered and fully paid member of the APC party.