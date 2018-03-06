Poetry:Agony of the Fatherland

By Kellie Keita, Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

From the east or west, they are all the same ; methods diverging but motives akin

Fair is foul and foul is fair Macbethan sorcery proclaims as they bark for our skin

Alas, the battle is won and lost even before we knew we were invaded unfairly

My fatherland has had her trunk slit open and her throat slashed, the head dangling

Her contact with the west bled her nose with kith and kin in millions abducted

Cheap unrefined goods flooded in to mesmerize the covetous psyche of notables

Brother bartered sister; sister bartered brother as vaulting ambition held sway

Centuries of the unsavory human trade brutalized the conscience of some aliens

Dumping the remnant back to my fatherland was a noble cause worth pursuing

Province of Freedom and American President Monroe his name immortalized

Under the guise of rescuers, the aliens soon donned garbs of conquerors

Dismembering my fatherland, different chunks went to various monarchs

As the scramble excited rancour Bismarck in the fray brokered Berlin confab

The game was butchered and quartered into parts as trophies for alien monarchs

Self-appointed these chieftains held our beloved ancestors captive as hostages

Forced labourers, beasts of burden, menial hands our nobles and princes reduced

Mere brats lorded it over our nobles and princes for decades and centuries

The imposed suzerains claimed to be on a civilizing mission but violating the same

Domination and subjection rendered to apathy emasculating our men of valour

Lip-service democracy prevailed shunting aside the elites ,the half-baked enticed

At nominal birth of nations only minions received the nod of the over-lord

Blood and toil attended most labour-rooms of restive midwives ready to scuttle

Full minded were they of a future to prolong remote-controlled domination

The mutation inscribed a new mode full of hope one of self-determination

Alas, three-score years or less down the path show little or no bliss at the helm

Non-aligned were we but cold war terminated we are neither white nor yellow

Turning east or the old west exacts its price too hard to bear for my Fatherland

Remaining in inertia as we stay transfixed accounts for absolutely nothing useful

We can’t play the gluttonous spider’s wish of being present at four locations

We then ask ourselves, Where are our real friends, who will see us through?

The east is as rapacious and acquisitive as the west we have come to reckon

Altruism is only a self-declared mantra but a thin veneer of self-interest bares it

My fatherland then remains totally friendless,deluded and forlorn as the clock ticks.