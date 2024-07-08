By Niluka Kavanagh,Founder @ ImagineThat, Building The World’s First Business School for Digital Nomads and Solopreneurs

1 billion digital nomads by 2035

That’s the prediction in a report by the GBTA | Global Business Travel Association.

What does this mean?

1. Work is no longer a place

2. More companies are becoming location-agnostic in their hiring and HR policies

3. More individuals are choosing to work for themselves to get location freedom

4. There is a shift to a more "fluid" vs fixed lifestyle which prioritises experiences over things

5. There is a greater focus on flexibility beyond just flexible hours and WFH

Who is this appealing to?

There are three main camps.

A. Gen Z who don’t want to sit in an office and follow a 9-5 anymore

B. Early Millennials with fewer commitments who want to see the world but not give up their career

C. Gen X who are more established in their careers but are looking for new career change or something more adventurous

I’ve spoken to folk in all three camps and it amazes me to see how many people want more location freedom.

Either from a company or through working for themselves online.

That 1 billion figure says it all.

The world of work is changing - and I’m here for it!