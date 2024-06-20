𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤: 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭!

By Julia Nathalie König, HR Tech Professional | Remote Work Expert
When I started my digital nomad journey, my priorities were different. Here’s what I learned after 4 years of remote work:
Priorities Then:
Dream Destinations: I used to pick countries based on how amazing they seemed to travel to.
Safety and Infrastructure: Important, but not my main focus.
Activities: The more, the better!
Coworking and Community: Nice to have, but not critical.
Priorities Now:
Coworking First: I spend 90% of my time working, so I need a productive environment. Comfortable chairs, good desks, air conditioning, and proper equipment are essential. Currently, I’m in Madeira and absolutely loving Outsite. (Not a paid ad, just genuinely convinced)
Community and Accommodation:
I’ve tried Selina Hostels in places like Costa Rica and Panama. They’re fun, but too many party people.
Airbnb: Quiet but lonely, and networking requires more effort.
Outsite: My current favorite. Small groups, private bathrooms, a clean environment, a great kitchen, and a community manager organizing activities. It’s perfect for me.
Everything Else: Weather, activities, whether it’s a city or a small town – these factors now come third.
It took me time to figure out where I’m most productive. Now, I know my priorities.
What about you? How do you choose your next destination?
