World News

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤: 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫, 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭!

11 hours ago | 108 views

By Julia Nathalie König, HR Tech Professional | Remote Work Expert

When I started my digital nomad journey, my priorities were different. Here’s what I learned after 4 years of remote work:

- Priorities Then:

Dream Destinations: I used to pick countries based on how amazing they seemed to travel to.
Safety and Infrastructure: Important, but not my main focus.
Activities: The more, the better!
Coworking and Community: Nice to have, but not critical.

- Priorities Now:

Coworking First: I spend 90% of my time working, so I need a productive environment. Comfortable chairs, good desks, air conditioning, and proper equipment are essential. Currently, I’m in Madeira and absolutely loving Outsite. (Not a paid ad, just genuinely convinced)

- Community and Accommodation:
I’ve tried Selina Hostels in places like Costa Rica and Panama. They’re fun, but too many party people.

Airbnb: Quiet but lonely, and networking requires more effort.
Outsite: My current favorite. Small groups, private bathrooms, a clean environment, a great kitchen, and a community manager organizing activities. It’s perfect for me.
Everything Else: Weather, activities, whether it’s a city or a small town – these factors now come third.

- It took me time to figure out where I’m most productive. Now, I know my priorities.

What about you? How do you choose your next destination?

More World News

Free Narges Mohammadi

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), together with three leading human rights and press freedom organisations, launches an international coalition to demand (...)

World News | 1 week ago | 346 views

Comments